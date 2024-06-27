Allison Homes donates £500 to Lincoln Pride to celebrate Pride Month
Lincoln Pride is a community-run charity event, operated by a small team of volunteers and providing the people of Lincoln and the surrounding areas with a fun and safe space. The event celebrates the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community and draws attention to important issues.
This year is the 10th anniversary of Lincoln Pride, and the event will be taking place on Saturday 17th August at Tentercroft Street Car Park in the city centre.
The £500 donation from Allison Homes is going towards the running of the event and comes as the housebuilder’s East region is providing new homes across the county. This is the third donation to Lincoln Pride from Allison Homes, taking the developer’s total contribution amount to £1,500.
Alongside supporting Lincoln Pride, Allison Homes has put Pride flags up at all its developments, including at The Orchards in Corby Glen, Frampton Gate in Frampton and Tudor Reach in Kirton in Lindsey.
David Brown, Director of Accessibility and Inclusion at Lincoln Pride, said: “We at Lincoln Pride are filled with immense gratitude as we extend our thanks to Allison Homes for their support and sponsorship. Their contribution has been pivotal in ensuring Pride can remain a free to attend event. Their dedication to fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity is truly commendable, and it is sponsors like them who empower us to create a vibrant and memorable experience for all.”
Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are extremely proud to be honouring Pride Month by donating £500 to Lincoln Pride, helping them to host what will be another fantastic event.
“At Allison Homes, we are passionate about fostering a supportive workplace where our employees can thrive and feel free to express themselves, and are delighted to have extended this passion to the Lincolnshire community.”
To find out more about Lincoln Pride, visit lincolnpride.co.uk/home.
Allison Homes is providing new homes at three developments in Lincolnshire – The Orchards in Corby Glen, Frampton Gate in Frampton and Tudor Reach in Kirton in Lindsey. For more information, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/the-orchards/, https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ and allison-homes.co.uk/development/tudor-reach/.
