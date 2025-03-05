Allison Homes East and Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort team up to donate £1,000 to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East and Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort have donated £1,000 to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNAA is a helicopter emergency medical service, providing critical care by helicopter and car to people in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas. A team of doctors and paramedics are on call 24/7 to respond to serious incidents and carry out procedures that are usually only possible in hospital.

The charity relies on donations to fund its vital service, and the £1,000 contribution from Allison Homes East and Belton Woods will help the charity provide lifesaving support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation has come about as Allison Homes East’s upcoming Manthorpe Chase development in Manthorpe, Lincolnshire is just under three miles away from Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in Grantham. The housebuilder is also providing new homes at four other developments across Lincolnshire and at its Kings Meadow development in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

l-r – Bruce Foster, Belton Woods Golf Club Past Captain; Ryan Boyington, Belton Woods Operations Manager; Connor Nottingham, Digital Marketing Executive at Allison Homes; Matt Bradley, Belton Woods Head of Golf; Joe Harper, Corporate Partnerships Manager at LNAA; Michael Stenson, Belton Woods General Manager; and Lisa Brown, Belton Woods Finance Manager

Joe Harper, Corporate Partnerships Manager at LNAA, said: “As an independent charity that receives no direct government funding, the support of our local community is vital in keeping our crews in the air and on the road 24/7, 365 days a year. The £1,000 that Allison Homes and Belton Woods have donated will cover the cost of two blood transfusions, a lifesaving procedure that can only be carried out at the scene by our Doctor and Paramedic team.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance carries out lifesaving work every day, and we are forever grateful for the service they provide. Supporting the communities we operate in is very important to us at Allison Homes East, and we hope that this £1,000 donation goes a long way in helping the charity aid people when they need it most.”

Michael Stenson, General Manager at Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, said: “We are delighted to partner with Allison Homes to support this fantastic local cause as part of their new development project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manthorpe Chase will be a mixed tenure development located on Belton Lane, providing a total of 480 new homes. The first open market homes will be available in 2025, and the doors to the marketing suite and show home are also due to open later in the year. To learn more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/manthorpe-chase/.

Allison Homes East is building new homes and communities in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. For more information, head to https://allison-homes.co.uk/

Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort is proudly part of The QHotels Collection. To find out more about the hotel, visit https://www.beltonwoods.co.uk/

To find out more about LNAA, visit https://www.ambucopter.org.uk/