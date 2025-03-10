Allison Homes East to host first-time buyer event at new Moulton Chapel development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting a first-time buyer event at its new development, in the village of Moulton Chapel.

The development, called Chapel Gate, consists of a stunning selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes, including bungalows, located on Roman Road. Future residents will enjoy idyllic countryside living and have easy access to thriving market towns, with Spalding and Holbeach being just five and seven miles away respectively.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 15 and 16 from 10am to 5pm and will allow local property seekers to tour the development, view the available homes, speak to the sales executives and meet with independent financial advisors, who will be on hand to answer any questions about the buying process.

One of the homes attendees can discover is Home 184 – The Fern, priced from £250,000. The home is ideal for first-time buyers and opens into a spacious front-aspect living room, leading through to an enclosed entrance hall. A hallway leads into the downstairs cloakroom and a separate utility room with direct access to the outdoors. At the rear of the property is a modern U-shaped kitchen and an open-plan dining area, both of which open onto the garden via elegant French doors.

Allison Homes East's Chapel Gate development

Upstairs, the main bedroom offers a serene and private space, featuring a built-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room. There is also a contemporary family bathroom and two additional bedrooms, a generous double and a spacious single.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to be hosting this event at Chapel Gate for first-time buyers. This is an excellent development with plenty of options that would be the perfect first home. I would highly encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to come along to find out more, our friendly sales team will be on hand to answer any questions.”

Chapel Gate is nestled in an idyllic location perfect for anyone from young couples to growing families. Moulton Chapel is a charming village located in the South Holland District of Lincolnshire, surrounded by open fields and breathtaking countryside, perfect for long walks with the family pet, starting a scenic running journey and taking in the wellbeing benefits of being surrounded by greenery.

Families are well served by several excellent nurseries, primary and secondary schools all within easy reach of the development, including Moulton Chapel Primary School and Spalding Academy.

There is no shortage of things to do in the area. Springfields Outlet Shopping & Leisure is less than a 15-minute drive away from the development and is home to over 55 different outlet stores, offering everything from clothing to gadgets to home décor. There is also an exciting selection of eateries, an Adventure Land for young children to enjoy and year-round events.

The South Holland Centre is also just 10 minutes away and offers film screenings, stand up comedy, plays and musicals.

For commuters the village is situated on the A151 road, which connects Spalding to Holbeach, and busy Peterborough is just 25 minutes away.

To find out more about Chapel Gate, visit the website or call the sales team on 01406 273115.