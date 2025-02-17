Allison Homes East to host first-time buyer event for final available homes at Lincolnshire development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting a first-time buyer event at its popular The Orchards development in Corby Glen, Lincolnshire, where local property seekers will have the chance to purchase one of the final remaining homes at the popular development.

The Orchards is an elegant development comprised of 66 two, three and four-bedroom homes in the attractive village of Corby Glen and is surrounded by open countryside.

Since its launch, a number of property seekers have found their perfect home on the development and it is now down to its final seven available homes, with six three bedroom homes and one four bedroom home remaining.

The event will take place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd February and will allow interested property seekers to tour the development, view the available homes and speak to the sales executives to have any questions about the homes answered.

One of the remaining available homes is Home 6, The Eucalyptus, a three bedroom home set across three floors and priced from £255,000. The ground floor features a front aspect kitchen, convenient cloakroom and a modern, combined living and dining room, with French doors leading to the rear garden.

On the first floor are two bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. The second floor is home to a private bedroom, complete with a fitted wardrobe and an en suite bathroom. The home is ready to move into with an upgraded kitchen and flooring and turf included throughout.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “It is great to see that The Orchards has been so popular, it is an excellent development in a prime location. With so few homes remaining, this first-time buyer event is an excellent opportunity for those on the hunt for the perfect home to find out more about if an Allison home is right for them.”

The Orchards is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm. To find out more the available homes, call 01476 833217 or visit the website.