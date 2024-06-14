Allison Homes given the green light to build 175 new homes in Barrowby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes has received resolution to grant full planning permission, following unanimous support from South Kesteven District Council planning committee, to build 175 new homes in the village of Barrowby, just two miles west of Grantham.

Situated on Low Road, the 7.9-hectare site will consist of 122 three, four and five bedroom open market homes and 53 affordable homes that will be available through Affordable Rent, Shared Ownership and the First Homes scheme. Future residents will also enjoy a network of new public open spaces, including a new on-site playground and walking routes.

As well as building new homes, Allison Homes is providing land for a community facility for Barrowby and over £669,000 in S106 contributions, which will go towards improving existing sports facilities, expanding healthcare capacity and delivering a dedicated footway and cycleway linking the site to Grantham.

The development will also deliver a net gain in biodiversity, meaning that the scheme will improve the amount of natural habitats for wildlife, compared to the current use.

CGI of Allison Homes' upcoming development

Georgina McCrae, Planning Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are extremely proud to have received unanimous support to build 175 new homes in Barrowby. This development will bring a host of benefits to the local community, both economically and environmentally, and provide much needed, high-quality housing. A big thank you to Barrowby Parish Council and Officers at South Kesteven District Council for working collaboratively with us to design this exciting new development.

“At Allison Homes, we have been investing in Lincolnshire for many years and are very excited to be continuing our commitment to the county with this development in Barrowby.”