Almost 60,000 flock to 139th Lincolnshire Show

This year saw a sun-soaked two days at one of the most successful and longest-running agricultural shows in the country

Organisers have hailed this year’s Lincolnshire Show a “roaring success” as almost 60,000 people attended to celebrate Lincolnshire food, farming and countryside.

Visitors to the Show, which took place at the heart of the Lincolnshire Showground on 19th and 20th June, enjoyed a packed schedule of events and activities.

Attractions included a brand new Garden Show and beach, live music on the Bandstand and cooking demonstrations in the Lincolnshire Kitchen. Over 500 exhibitors also put on a show of their own, from local craftspeople to the county’s largest companies.

Lincolnshire Show 2024

There were also 2,927 livestock and equine entries, with 50 per cent more pigs competing at this year’s Show.

Charlotte Powell, Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), said:

“We had an absolutely fantastic two days celebrating the very best of the region’s agriculture, entertainment and community spirit - and we even had glorious sunshine which was the icing on the cake.

“The new areas at this year’s Show were a great success, with the beach being a major hit with children and parents, and the Garden Show saw some fantastic floral displays from local nurseries.

“It was such a pleasure to see so many people enjoying local produce and entertainment, too - and we’re already looking forward to our big 140th anniversary next year!”

Across the two days, visitors enjoyed 3,307 glasses of Pimms and over 18 hours of entertainment in the Main Ring. 1,200 people also travelled to and from the Show via the Stagecoach shuttle bus, and over 5,000 rosettes were awarded across the Show’s competitions.

As well as the competitions taking place across livestock, equine and horticulture, local school children took part in the LAS Schools’ Challenge. This aims to help young people gain a better understanding of Lincolnshire’s rich agricultural history, its horticulture and land-based activities. Winners were selected across eight different categories, with schools including Queen Eleanor Primary School, Saxilby C of E Primary School and The Priory Academy LSST taking home prizes.

This year also saw the launch of the Michael Peacock Rising Talent Award, which celebrates and recognises those who are starting their careers in the agricultural industry and are already excelling. This was awarded to Bailey Elliot of Hundred Acre Farm in Boston, who received a free LAS membership and a cash prize towards training or professional resources.

The success of this year’s Lincolnshire Show underscores the LAS’ commitment to promoting agriculture, education and rural life, and next year’s Show has already been confirmed for 18th and 19th June 2025.