Almost half a million pounds for Horncastle’s Heritage, supported by East Lindsey District Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

East Lindsey

Almost half a million pounds will be invested in projects that conserve Horncastle’s Heritage, thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This will include almost a quarter of a million to revitalise and regenerate the town centre, supported by Heritage Lincolnshire and funding for plans to secure the long-term future of the Sir Joseph Banks Centre.

Aimed at projects with focus on improving the lives of residents, the development of facilities and cultural or historic assets across the district, the funding has also been awarded to other projects in the area.

A total of £263,693 has been met with match funding to reach a total of £450,000.

The funding has been awarded across the district to:

Heritage Lincolnshire – A heritage-led regeneration scheme to improve Horncastle’s historic town centre. This project will include offering grants for repairs and reinstatement of buildings, feasibility funding and public realm improvements.

Sir Joseph Banks Society – The acquisition of the Sir Joseph Banks Society in Horncastle to secure long-term sustainability of the asset, with a view to developing the site further as a Natural History Hub in the future.

Louth Riverhead Theatre – Installation of a high-spec digital media video wall at the theatre which will enhance stage capabilities, enable digital training, improve accessibility and help sustain the theatre for years to come.

YMCA Lincolnshire – To establish 10 local networks of grassroots community organisers across East Lindsey to share practice, improve coordination, reduce duplication and crucially, to support communities in accessing the resources they need to grow.

Alford Manor House – Investment in the Grade II* listed building to support the renovation of the historic Wash House. This is to support the substantial investment being made in the Alford Manor House via the UK Government.

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: “The UK Shared Prosperity Fund continues to make a real and visible difference across East Lindsey.

“This latest round of funding is no exception — supporting a wide range of impactful projects that also reach deep into our rural communities and demonstrate how impactful a combination of private and public investment can be.

“We are really pleased to see the emerging, exciting plans to transform Horncastle Town Centre and are looking forward to seeing the results in the coming weeks and months.”

To learn more about funding opportunities, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/LGGF