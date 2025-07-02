Almost half of Brits ignore guidance for suncream application – new research

Suncream application

Nearly half of the UK (46%) don’t follow national health guidance to top up their suncream every ‘two hours’, according to a new online poll of 250 consumers by Product of the Year across X, Instagram and Facebook.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked how often they reapply, almost a third (27%) of consumers say they top-up only after swimming, 15% apply sunscreen once a day and 5% say they ‘rarely’ apply it or not at all.

As temperatures soar to highs of 35 degrees Celsius during the UK heatwave, protection from UV rays is essential… but many don’t know the basics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to replacing expired SPF, a fifth (20%) won’t replace a bottle until it’s all used up, even if it is past the expiration date! While ‘waste-not-want-not’ might apply to some things, suncream needs replacing following expiry as its efficacy can reduce over time. Fortunately, a majority replace their suncream annually (56.2%), quarterly (19.8%) and monthly (4%).

Top brands included NIVEA, Boots Soltan, Hawaiian Tropic and own-brand/supermarket brands… for staying safe in the sun.

Product of the Year is the UK’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Entries are now open to the next awards (deadline: 31st July) for brands.