Alvey school crisp packet project

At the Wiliam Alvey, staff and children have been busy saving crisp packets and Mrs McKenna has skilfully turned them into a Bivvy. Not only has it given new life to potential waste but they will now help people who have very little.After the donation, Mrs McKenna told us how she was inspired to help: “It all started in the dining hall with Year 3. I folded a crisp packet into a triangle for a child, then they all started asking me to fold theirs. After a while I was folding so many! So, I did some research on things we could do with them, that’s when I came across the Crisp Packet Project. I decided to collect the crisp packets instead of folding them and I told the children I was going to make something out of their packets."I brought in the first Bivvy to show the children what I had made and explained what it would do for someone. The response was amazing so we spread the word around the school and everyone got involved and saved their crisp packets so I could make four more."It felt amazing to see the whole process through. Something that would have ended up in landfill now has a new purpose. Not just that, but it could potentially change the life of someone on the brink.”The William Alvey school is still collecting crisp packets for a future project. If you could donate any, please send them to the school office. If the packets are washed...even better! They will update parents and carers soon on how they can help with the school project.