Amazing Christmas extravaganza at Alford

Organisers hoped everyone enjoyed it as much as they did and said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and bringing such community spirit.

There were market stalls, reindeer, a snowglobe, musical entertainment, street entertainers Rhubarb Theatre, Festive Fabuloso and Earthbound Misfits and a Santa’s parade followed by switch on of the lights.

There were more stalls at Alford Manor House with music and food plus a craft market and free bus transport by Grayscroft Coaches and Hunts Coaches to the town to ease congestion.

Organisers thanked all the businesses for supporting the event and the team of volunteers as well as everyone who came and supported the event.

The winner of the best dressed house on the parade route was 14 Hamilton Road.

One of the day’s performers, the Withern Singers, are putting on a Christmas celebration concert at Withern Chapel on December 7.

Tickets are £7.50 at the door with a buffet supper.

1 . mlop-04-12-24-alford xmas 1-CEN.jpg Earthbound Misfits provided street entertainment at the Alford Christmas event. Photo: Alford Town Promotions Photo: Alford Town Promotions

2 . mlop-04-12-24-alford xmas 2-CEN.jpg Rhubarb Theatre performers beside one of the tractors in the Santa parade. Photo: Alford Town Promotions Photo: Alford Town Promotions

3 . mlop-04-12-24-alford xmas 4-CEN.jpg The Grinch driving a tractor in the Santa parade! Photo: Jean Shutt Photo: Jean Shutt

4 . mlop-04-12-24-alford xmas 6-CEN.jpg The Santa parade around the streets of Alford. Photo: Anna Billett. Photo: Anna Billett