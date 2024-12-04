Amazing Christmas extravaganza at Alford

Organisers hoped everyone enjoyed it as much as they did and said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and bringing such community spirit.
There were market stalls, reindeer, a snowglobe, musical entertainment, street entertainers Rhubarb Theatre, Festive Fabuloso and Earthbound Misfits and a Santa’s parade followed by switch on of the lights.
There were more stalls at Alford Manor House with music and food plus a craft market and free bus transport by Grayscroft Coaches and Hunts Coaches to the town to ease congestion.
Organisers thanked all the businesses for supporting the event and the team of volunteers as well as everyone who came and supported the event.
The winner of the best dressed house on the parade route was 14 Hamilton Road.
One of the day’s performers, the Withern Singers, are putting on a Christmas celebration concert at Withern Chapel on December 7.
Tickets are £7.50 at the door with a buffet supper.