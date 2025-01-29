Animal lover raises more than £1,000 for RSPCA
Dedicated supporter Carol Roadley from Chapel St Leonard’s raised the staggering amount by selling donated items every Saturday at the village hall - during the summer months in 2024.
And at the end of the year she revealed her hard work and efforts had raised £1,200 which she presented to local RSPCA Inspector Laura Jones.
Branch Trustee Kathryn Hoffman said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Carol for her dedication to help animals.
“Her donation will be used to help desperate animals in need in the local area - and as a charity we just couldn’t do our work without kind fundraisers like Carol.
“On behalf of all the animals cared for by a branch we just want to say a huge thank you again to Carol for her generous donation.”
If you would like to support the work of the RSPCA Lincolnshire East Branch please visit their website for more information.