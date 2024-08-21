Annington helps to pour new life into Scampton, in partnership with 'ROSE'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regeneration of Scampton Estate (ROSE), a local group formed to unite the Scampton community, is now one step closer to its mission, thanks to a donation from Annington towards its monthly residents’ coffee mornings.

Annington is playing a wider role in helping to regenerate the community in Scampton, Lincolnshire, by bringing a total of 61 refurbished former Ministry of Defence homes onto the open market at Penrose Fields.

ROSE was originally formed in 2009 with a mission to foster a revived community spirit in Scampton by bringing residents together. The group holds a monthly coffee morning for all residents living in the village, which Annington has now sponsored. The funding will allow ROSE to purchase reusable, environmentally conscious materials such as mugs, plates, and cutlery, moving away from single use and plastic tableware. Annington has also donated a noticeboard to the group, which has been installed on Gibson Drive, enabling ROSE to easily share news and updates with the local community.

Rachael Green, chair of ROSE, comments: “Since our group relaunched last year, we are always thinking of new ways to bring the community together, in the hope of encouraging community spirit across the village. Yet, as a small organisation, our efforts are restricted. It is thanks to the invaluable support of organisations such as Annington, which allow our group to be one step closer to uniting Scampton and providing a vital space for the local community.”

ROSE with their new noticeboard

Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager at Annington, adds: “Wherever we undertake local improvement projects, we always aim to support the community however we can. We were inspired by ROSE’s important work, and are supporting its regular coffee mornings, which bring the local community out to truly get to know one another. As we renovate and recondition former Ministry of Defence homes in the village, our new homeowners will be joining a welcoming community, enriched by ROSE’s dedication to the village.”

Annington is working to revitalise Scampton by creating a new neighbourhood at Penrose Fields, where a number of local residents, including first time buyers and Armed Forces personnel, have already purchased a home. More than three quarters the homes at Penrose Fields have already sold, with just nine two and three-bedroom homes remaining available. Prices start from £147,000.

For more information or to book a viewing, please contact selling agent William H Brown on 01522 534771 or email [email protected].

To find out more about Annington, visit www.Annington.co.uk.