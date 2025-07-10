Anniversary concert in aid of homelessness charity

The Boston branch of the Foresters Friendly Society is to celebrate 185 years with a charity concert for Centrepoint Outreach.

The local branch of the mutual organisation is marking its incredible 185-year anniversary of supporting the community with a special fundraising concert held at Centenary Methodist Church in Red Lion Street, Boston on Saturday July 26,

The performance will start at 7pm and will feature live music from the celebrated Foresters Brass Band and the uplifting Coastal Community Choir.

This milestone event will bring together the community for an enjoyable evening and aims to raise funds in support of Centrepoint Outreach, a vital local charity working to support individuals experiencing homelessness across the area.

The venue for the concert will be Boston's Centenary Methodist Church. Photo: Google Streetview

Guests will also enjoy light refreshments during the interval, and all members of the public are warmly invited to attend this special celebration.

“We’re very proud to celebrate 185 years of supporting our members and the local community”, said Helen Hicks, Secretary of Foresters Branch 9389. “What better way to honour our legacy than by supporting Centrepoint Outreach in their mission to help the most vulnerable people in our community?”

Admission is free for Foresters members, but donations to Centrepoint Outreach will be gratefully received on the night. Entry for non-members is £5.

For more information, email Helen Hicks, Branch Secretary, on [email protected].

