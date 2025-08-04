Annual Electoral Register Canvass 2025: Look out for your Canvass communication arriving by email or post

Look out for your Canvass communication arriving by post, or email.

Over the next two months every household in North Kesteven will be contacted by either email or letter to update their entry on the electoral register.

The ‘Annual Canvass’ enables North Kesteven District Council to keep the electoral register up to date, and helps ensure that everyone eligible is given the opportunity to vote .

The Canvass identifies any residents who are not registered to vote so that they can be encouraged to do so, and removes any persons no longer living at a property. By law people must register on the electoral register even if they are not planning to vote. Being on the register can also increase an individual’s credit score.

Emails were sent out to over 30,000 households during the week commencing July 21, 2025, and all other households will receive a Canvass communication form in either August or September. Please read all communications carefully and respond as soon as possible.

Typically, changes must be made when someone has moved into or out of a home, there is a 17-year-old that is not registered, or someone has turned 76 and so is no longer eligible for jury service.

Residents should keep an eye out for messages from the Council so they can return this important information, and make sure the right details are on the electoral register for every address in the District.

If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the list for your household. You need to follow the instructions to add your name and then complete an invitation to register your application.

The easiest way to apply to register is to go online to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.Alternatively, the Council will send you an Invitation to Register form to complete and return in the post.

There’s lots of helpful information about the annual Canvass and registering to vote on the Council website and also on the Electoral Commission’s website.

Residents can contact the Electoral Services team at North Kesteven District Council with any questions they may have by calling 01529 414155 or via email at [email protected].