Appeal for hospital volunteers to support Lincolnshire’s NHS
and live on Freeview channel 276
United Lincolnshire Hospital NHS Trust (ULHT) is holding drop in recruitment days for volunteering at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.
Voluntary Service Manager at ULHT, Andy Tysoe, said: “Volunteer workers are the beating heart of our National Health Service, contributing their time for nothing but the benefit of others who need it.
“If you would like to help in providing a positive experience to the patients at our hospitals by joining our volunteering team, please come along and have a chat with the team.”
The events will be held on:
· Monday 10 June, from 11am-3pm at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. Please make your way to main reception.
· Friday 14 June, from 1pm-4pm at Lincoln County Hospital. Please make your way to main reception.
One volunteer said: “I really enjoy helping people and cheering them up at a difficult time. I feel my role as a volunteer is to give a boost to people, to talk to them and listen to them. Everyone’s got a story to tell and it’s a pleasure to have time to listen to their stories.”
Andy added: “We currently have more than a hundred fantastic volunteers on board at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals, with an average length of service of over five years. They are highly valued and really enjoy the satisfaction of helping others. Many of them will be on hand at the event to explain more about their roles.
“If you have four hours or more a week to spare and would like to consider volunteering at our hospitals, we would love to meet you and explain more about the roles available.”
More information about volunteering is available on the Trust’s website Volunteering at ULHT or call the team on 01522 597838.