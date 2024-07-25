Applications are open for The Tourism Excellence Awards 2024-25

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Destination Lincolnshire is thrilled to announce that it’s taken ownership of the region’s VisitEngland accredited Tourism Excellence Awards competition, in partnership with Discover Rutland, with applications now open.

In partnership with Discover Rutland, these ‘new look’ Tourism Excellence Awards will be the only ones to give local businesses a chance to represent the region nationally in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. Hosted annually at locations around the UK, these awards - regionally and nationally - celebrate the very best our visitor economy has to offer.

The new awards plan aligns with Destination Lincolnshire’s recent Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) accreditation, which was awarded to the DMO by VisitEngland in February 2024. The LVEP accreditation, which brings Greater Lincolnshire into partnership with Discover Rutland, presented an ideal opportunity to grow The Tourism Excellence Awards to incorporate the whole LVEP geography. Now open for applications, not only do the awards have a new look and new name for 2024-25, but they will also be bringing businesses the chance to enter new categories – including those which recognise events, festivals, producers, growers and makers, the next generation of tourism stars, and the best places in the region.

Awards Categories 2024-25: B&B and Guest House of the YearSmall Hotel of the YearLarge Hotel of the YearCamping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the YearSelf-Catering Accommodation of the YearSmall Visitor Attraction of the YearLarge Visitor Attraction of the YearPub of the YearExperience of the YearNew Tourism Business of the YearTaste of Lincolnshire and Rutland Award Accessible & Inclusive Tourism AwardEthical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award

Pride in Your Place Award* Arts, Heritage and Culture Award*Event/Festival of the Year Award* The Going Places Award*The Outstanding Contribution Award* Homegrown in Lincolnshire and Rutland Award*

Charlotte Goy, CEO at Destination Lincolnshire and Mary Copley, Discover Rutland Tourism Lead, said: “These annual awards champion the very best of the tourism industry – celebrating quality, innovation and customer service. Winning an award shows that your business is among the best, and provides valuable media exposure, business development and networking opportunities – beginning of course, with a series of regional competitions”.

“We are beyond excited to be taking full ownership of the awards for the 2024-25 cycle and delivering them in partnership across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland. Planning has begun and it will be a night to remember, celebrating our visitor economy and all of the people and businesses that make it as special as it is. All will be revealed in due course - the countdown to applications opening begins now!”

The opening of this year’s Tourism Excellence Awards comes following the incredible achievement of Katie Calder, who brought home a Gold Award from the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in the Unsung Hero Category. The third business to go through to the nationals in the last two years, Katie joins International Bomber Command Centre and Healing Manor Hotel as a Visit England winner.

Charlotte added: “Having previously partnered with Stonebow Media to bring these awards to life – we are very much looking forward to delivering them now as the LVEP for Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland. Working with Stonebow Media allowed us to kick-start the awards in a post-Covid landscape and now we are looking forward to building on them.

“Working with Discover Rutland, we are working hard to make this year’s Tourism Excellence Awards the best yet and, having taken the feedback from previous years on board, are working to ensure even more resources, workshops and support are in place to guide businesses through the process – from applications and access to feedback, through to attending the final.”

This year’s (2024-25) Tourism Excellence Awards are open for applications now and close on Septmeber 2nd at 23:59pm. Here, you will find all the details about category criteria, key dates and our application masterclass (coming soon).