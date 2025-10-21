Applications open for new grant with 10% match funding to help organisations and groups in North Kesteven
The Flourishing Communities Grant helps to make communities healthier, safer and more inclusive. Grants of up to £1,500 are available through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, made available from the Government.
The fund is for capital only projects, such as defibrillators, play or leisure equipment, benches, and items for accessibility and inclusion. For this grant, 10% match funding is required - see the eligibility criteria and apply for the grant here.
The application window opened on October 13, 2025. The deadline for applications is November 30, 2025, and all projects must be completed by March 1, 2026.
Recent awards have been given for a parish council to replace defibrillators and for a sports club to purchase equipment to improve and upgrade their existing facilities.
Parish Councils, community trusts and not for profit groups, social enterprises, local charities, and other organisations including community sports clubs, fitness groups, theatre groups, societies etc, are all eligible to apply for the grant. However, private individuals and businesses are not eligible.
Cllr Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: “Local communities and the people within them are at the heart of everything we do at the Council.
“We’re proud to offer financial support through the Flourishing Communities Grant, and we encourage all eligible local groups and organisations to apply and take advantage of this valuable opportunity.”
This scheme aligns with the Government’s Healthy, Safe and Inclusive Communities theme within the Communities & Place investment priority that UKSPF schemes intend to target.