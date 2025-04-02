Apprentice carpenter from Louth makes it through to Screwfix Trade Apprentice semi-finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aspiring carpenter and joiner, Lewis Hickson, 19, from Louth is in with a chance of winning the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025 title after being selected from more than 2,000 applications to compete in this year’s semi-final.

Lewis, who is studying Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery at Grimsby Institute, will now compete against 31 other semi-finalists from the UK and Ireland, who are currently completing apprenticeships across various construction trades.

The semi-final stage will see them face a tough interview with Screwfix before finding out if they have made the final.

Just ten will be selected to compete for the title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025 at the two-day final of the competition in May.

Not only will the winner receive a prize bundle of technology, training and tools worth £10,000, but their college will also receive £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers to spend on workshop equipment, helping to upskill tomorrow’s trade professionals.

Lewis said: “I’m really excited to have been shortlisted and I’m proud to be representing Louth in this national award. I love being in the trade because it allows me to take a customer’s vision and turn it into reality. Renovation projects are my passion, and my dream is to restore meaningful buildings and create homes that truly match the people living in them.

“I really hope my dedication to the trade will come through in my interview. To be selected to compete in the final of the competition would be an incredible opportunity and give me a platform to inspire others – especially school leavers – showing them that hard work in a trade is not just rewarding but life-changing.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, said: “Screwfix Trade Apprentice is a fantastic way to recognise the hard work and dedication of today’s apprentices who are undertaking intensive, on-the-job training and qualifications to create tomorrow’s workforce of skilled tradespeople.

“This competition highlights how vital apprenticeships are in addressing the current skills shortage. We are committed to championing trade apprentices, the colleges that teach them and the employers that nurture them.

“Every year we are consistently amazed by the applications from trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland who are passionate, dedicated and committed to excelling in their chosen trade. To make it through to the semi-finals is a fantastic achievement. I wish this year’s semi-finalists the very best of luck in making it to the final.”