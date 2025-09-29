Are Lincolnshire's small businesses navigating the challenges of 2025?

It’s no secret that small businesses are struggling. The impact of the cost-of-living crisis continues to grow and small businesses across the Lincolnshire area are, as a result, still grappling with the escalating operational costs and shifting consumer behaviours.

While there are numerous support schemes available, many are still struggling to maintain profitability, let alone sustainability. So why are so many local businesses finding it increasingly difficult to thrive?

Take one of Lincoln’s staple shops for example. Katie Cardew Illustrations, a well-known homeware and gift shop, closed its doors in February of this year, citing the challenges of rising operational costs - among other things - as one of the reasons why. The closure of its Lincoln store, followed by those in Stamford and Oakham, reflects a broader trend affecting small retailers in the region. This decision underscores the strain faced by business owners in the current economic climate.

So, why are small businesses struggling?

In North Lincolnshire, businesses collectively spend over £45 million annually on electricity and gas. That is a phenomenal amount for less than 7,000 businesses. Business Energy UK estimates that a simple ten percent reduction in usage could save those businesses a collective approximate of £4.5 million. Undoubtedly a saving that many business owners would be grateful for. Yet is it feasible?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.1% for 2025. It was estimated that this rise would result in an almost £2 billion increase in business rates for 2024/2025. Yet another cost that small businesses really could do without.

Perhaps, with a clear long-term plan and a tightening of the belt, business owners could weather this uncertainty with some amount of grace. However, when factored in with a shaky political environment - global, national, and local - it is practically impossible. The needed adaptability in such a position leaves any concrete plan in shambles.

At the beginning of the year, Katrina Pierce, the Development Manager for Lincolnshire at the Federation of Small Businesses, highlighted that business sentiment has remained low for five years. Her report, ‘The Future of the High Street’ found that shifting attitudes of owners and consumers alike was changing the face of small business ownership.

“Quickly shifting consumer habits, technological advancements, environmental threats, increased remote working, fewer local commercial landlords, transport issues, and, of course, the deep scars of the Covid-19 pandemic have all rapidly forced independent businesses to adapt in order to remain open, provide a local flavour to the high street, and offer employment opportunities for local people," she said.

“That adaptation is becoming increasingly expensive and challenging, and the brick-and-mortar businesses that currently make up the centres of Lincolnshire’s villages, towns, and the city of Lincoln need support to survive and thrive.”

A surprisingly optimistic conclusion given the sheer number of challenges faced by business owners.

How are businesses adapting?

The ongoing trend towards online shopping is not particularly new. Although devastating for shopping centres and high streets alike. Over 40% of retail sales now take place online. The introduction of next-day delivery and personalised service would seem like a death knell for any traditional brick-and-mortar store.

High streets in Lincolnshire could therefore face even further decline - as foot traffic decreases, vacancies will increase. A natural conclusion.

However, this has not been the case in some places. Grantham town centre faced a period of great uncertainty after the pandemic. Businesses - both large and small - were hit hard as rents, taxes, and other expenses increased exponentially. And while businesses are still seemingly disappearing - from the sudden closure of high street giants such as Superdrug to the beloved local cafe Knightingales for example - just as many independent businesses seem to be popping up.

While current economic conditions would suggest a more cautious approach, it would seem that is not the mindset of future business owners. They - like many others - have faith. The fleeing of businesses from the high street could indicate a turndown in a local economy.

Yet with hopeful entrepreneurs around every corner, Lincolnshire’s high streets could prove to be a resilient and warmly welcomed anomaly.