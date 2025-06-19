Armed Forces Week kicks off in Sleaford with flag raising

The 2024 Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony in Sleaford Market Place. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Limited for NKDC

The Armed Forces flag will be raised in Sleaford Market Place on Monday, at the start of a week in which the contribution of the Armed Forces to community life is celebrated.

The flag will be raised in a short public ceremony in Sleaford Market Place at 10.30am on Monday, June 23, in the presence of military veterans and serving personnel, civic and community leaders and the public.

Music will be provided by school children. Attendees are asked to arrive in good time, with proceedings likely to be completed by 11am.

At the last census it was found that North Kesteven has the second highest proportion of serving and veteran Armed Forces personnel living within the community across the UK.