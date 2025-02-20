Asda Boston colleague stars in new Asda viral video alongside iconic pop legend - Peter Andre

Asda community champion, Stephen Bromby, from the retailer's Boston store was one of the stars of a fun viral dance video to feature alongside iconic pop legend - Peter Andre.

Asda worked with Peter to create a fun new rollback dance, after the supermarket announced the return of its iconic Rollback price campaign in January as part of a significant investment to begin lowering prices across its entire range.

Stephen Bromby, the Lister Way supermarket's community champion is one of six colleagues to appear in the video taking part in the Rollback dance, which features a newly arranged Asda jingle backing track to honour the return of the Asda's famous Pocket Tap.

(The video can be viewed here: https://facebook.com/reel/1000361508676392)

Stephen, who was selected because of his high-profile work in his local community in and around Boston, had to learn special choreography to perform with five other Asda store colleagues from across the UK and the nineties pop star, TV celebrity and ‘I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ contestant, who had a string of UK hits including the chart-topping ‘Mysterious Girl’, ‘Flava’ and ‘I Feel You’.

Stephen said: "I'm used to learning dance moves from the musical theatre shows I've been part of at both Blackfriars Theatre, Boston and The Embassy in Skegness - not that I think I'm particularly good at dancing, it's all about enjoying yourself. After a couple of run throughs with the rest of the team, we were ready to get the cameras rolling! We'd arrived at the store around 8pm, by which time the crew had set up all their filming and lighting equipment, and by 2:30am we'd finished recording the video, lots of little extra bits and had plenty of professional photographs taken to support the campaign."

The video was soon to go viral on social media with over 3.8M Views & 60k interactions across Asda's different social media channels in the first week of launch.

Asda is now giving its shoppers a chance to win one of five £100 Asda vouchers per week by recreating the dance routine and uploading it to their social media account, tagging @asda with #ASDARollbackDance. There are five weekly prize draws with the last closing date of 24th March 2025. Full terms and conditions are available at https://groceries.asda.com/event/rollback-dance

Beyond the main video Stephen says he was also given a 'side quest mission'. As he had entered his thirtieth year of service with the supermarket just a couple of weeks before the recording, he was asked to take some selfie footage so the media team could create a behind-the-scenes day in the life video which should appear on Asda's social channels at the end of February too.

As part of the campaign, Asda is rolling back prices on more than 4,000 popular products both in stores and online, with an average discount of 25%.

To offer even greater value, many of these family-favourite products are 5% lower than competitor promotional prices. Every category in the store is included, meaning customers will save on their whole basket whenever and wherever they shop.

Asda will add thousands more products to Rollback at regular intervals during the year as part of its plan to move its entire range to a new low ‘Asda Price’.

Allan Leighton, Asda’s Executive Chairman, said: “Asda was built upon helping hard working families save money and we’re refocussing on that mission by bringing back Rollback and Asda Price. We’re lowering prices throughout our stores and online to make Asda the cheapest traditional supermarket and in the process returning to what makes Asda special - delivering unbeatable value to the customers and communities who count on us.”