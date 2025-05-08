Asda Boston joins in VE Day celebrations

Local group, Singing For Fun, entertains the shoppers at Asda Boston on VE Day with wartime songs

Asda Boston joined in with the rest of the town celebrating the 80-year anniversary of VE Day.

Colleagues at the Lister Way store decorated the supermarket branch with union flag bunting, colleagues wore red, white, blue and Union Jack designs to work on Thursday, May 8.

Local over 50s choir, Singing For Fun, entertained shoppers at the store between 2pm and 3:30pm on VE Day with a selection of wartime favourite songs.

The management team even put on a street party buffet in its canteen for workers during the day!