Asda Boston launches £400,000 Foodbank Fundamentals Fund from Asda Foundation

On 15th July, Asda Foundation is launching a new Foodbank Fundamentals Grant. This grant, specifically for organisations whose core purpose is to distribute food and alleviate food poverty, offers funding of £750 per application.

The Asda Foundation recognises that the cost-of-living crisis is still a reality for many, and that the reliance on the vital support of local foodbanks, community pantries, social supermarkets, soup kitchens, breakfast clubs. and other organisations is still very high.

The goal of the Asda Foundation, an independent charitable foundation, is to build resilient communities by addressing local challenges and social needs. Whether it’s stocking up on essential food items that local group struggles to cover with regular donations, investing in new appliances that will increase the number of people that a group can support each week, or being able to renumerate the volunteers that keep a service in the Boston area going, the Foodbank Fundamentals grant is here to help.

Full details and eligibility criteria are available now from the Asda Foundation website, asdafoundation.org, or by contacting the Boston branch of the supermarket by email [email protected]. The application window for local groups to apply for funding from the £400,000 pot will open at 10am on Tuesday 15th July and is planned to close at 10am on Sunday 29th July. However, if the volume of applications exceeds the allocated budget the application window will close early.

Asda Boston community champion, Stephen Bromby, reviews the Asda Foundation website.

Stephen Bromby, community champion at the Lister Way store said: “Foodbanks and local food organisations are a vital support network for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, especially during difficult times. We recognise the immense pressure they face—balancing rising demand with limited donations and volunteer support. Through this Asda Foundation funding, we hope to provide meaningful assistance and help them continue their essential work as we approach the end of the year.”