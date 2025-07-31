Asda Boston surprises Centrepoint Outreach with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel

The team at Boston’s Centrepoint Outreach was in for a big surprise this week when Community Champion Stephen Bromby from Asda’s Lister Way store presented them a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations.

The Boston based charity is one of 20 deserving community groups across the UK that have been chosen to receive a golden ticket to help them with the burden of expensive transportation costs.

The event is part of a number of different celebrations taking place this year to mark six decades of Asda. From Friday 18th July and running until Monday 25th August, 40 Golden Tickets will also be secretly hidden amongst Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores for shoppers to discover, each one offering the lucky winner a fuel card containing 12-months’ worth of free fuel* from Asda petrol stations (excluding Express sites), up to the value of £1,500.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Community Champion said: “Centrepoint Outreach does a fantastic job in the local community and I'm over the moon that they have been chosen to receive a lucky golden ticket to help with their transport costs to deliver furniture to those in need. I just know how much this is going to help them to continue their support to our local community. It was such a privilege to be able to give Liz Hopkins, Paul Steadman and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations."

Asda's Stephen Bromby with Paul Steadman and Liz Hopkins from Centrepoint Outreach

The independent local charity has supported homeless and vulnerable people in the town for the past 34 years. As well as supporting individuals through their Red Lion Street drop-in centre with food, showers and clothing, their work also involves supporting people who are moving into accommodation following a period of homelessness with items of furniture and other household goods.

Liz Hopkins, CEO at Centrepoint Outreach added: “What a wonderful surprise it was to be presented with a golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel! We are so grateful to Asda for this support which means that we will not need to worry about the cost of filling up our van for at least the next 12 months. As a small charity this will make an enormous difference to us and will help to ensure that we can continue to deliver furniture to members of our vulnerable client group as they start to rebuild their lives following a period of homelessness. Our van, which was generously provided by Asda Foundation 6 years ago is vitally important to us being able to support people in this way.”

The presentation follows 2018’s surprise grant for the charity of £27,612 from Asda Foundation which was used to purchase a brand new delivery van that driver, Paul, supported by volunteers, uses to collect and redistribute second-hand furniture and household items to those in need and on a low income setting up home within a 10-mile radius of Boston, or to be sold in the charity’s shop to raise vital funds. The van is used every week for many things including collecting donated furniture and delivering it to people moving away from homelessness and leaving the local women's refuge. The minimal charge paid to Centrepoint Outreach for delivered furniture can help turn an empty property into a homely dwelling as these people begin a new life.

This latest giveaway follows a string of birthday-themed promotions, including Kids Eat for 60p at Asda Cafés, a limited-edition birthday beer, and a £60,000 prize giveaway through Asda Rewards app.