Asda Boston’s kids café meal deal drops to 60p to kick start retailer’s 60th birthday celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Asda Boston’s popular “Kids Eat for £1” café meal deal to drop to just 60p for the month of May, including May half term week – with no other purchase necessary.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family with four children can get a hot meal for less than £2.50

Over six million £1 kids café meals have been sold across the UK to date – peaking at 40,000 per week during school holidays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The price is to celebrate 60 years of Asda offering great family value.

Asda Boston's café manager, Debbie Darrigan

To kick start its 60th birthday celebrations Asda has announced it will be cutting the price of its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deal to just 60p from the 1st to 31st May.

The initiative will be available in Asda’s Lister Way Café right across the month of May with over nine different meals to choose from including Penna Pasta with Meatballs, Chicken Nuggets, Fish Fingers and Margherita pizza. In addition, children will receive a free piece of fruit such as an apple, satsuma or banana when purchasing the hot kids 60p meal deal.

The popular meal deal was first launched for £1 in Asda Boston’s café back in June 2022 for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal. Since then, the retailer has served over a staggering six million meals to children in its cafés nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kid’s café menu was originally launched to support parents across the school holidays to help manage their budgets, with the meal deal becoming a lifeline to many, and being rolled out all year round in 2023.

To support families even further, Asda will drop the price of the kids £1 meal deal to just 60p for the entire month of May which includes the May half term week. For example, a family who has four children can feed them all a hot meal for less than £2.50.

The initiative stands apart from the rest of the market, with no minimum spend requirements or the need to purchase an adult meal to unlock the offer.

As an alternative to a hot meal, Asda Boston’s café also offer a cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, the menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps, this will also be reduced to 60p

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston’s community champion said: “Asda has a rich heritage in supporting families and reducing our already hugely popular Kids Eat for £1 initiative to 60p is the perfect way to highlight that and to kick-start our 60th birthday celebrations.

“We know families face financial pressures when it comes feeding their children, not just during the school holidays, but all year round. We've served over six million meals since we first launched the initiative in 2022, proving what a lifeline it is to families across the UK, so I’m delighted that we can drop the price to 60p this May and hope to reduce some of that pressure even further.”