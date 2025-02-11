Asda Foundation announces a new funding opportunity for 13 to 21year-olds

The grant aims to improve mental health and wellbeing for teens and young people in the local community to help build better futures.

The Asda Foundation recognises the importance of supporting young people living in communities across the UK, so for this round of funding they’ll be providing up to £500,000 of grant funding to help grassroots groups to provide resources, activities and workshops to young people aged 13-21. Grant funding will focus on enabling groups to improve mental and physical health, as well as wellbeing and creating positive life opportunities.

The new “Young Futures Fund” full criteria will be available on the Asda Foundation's website, asdafoundation.org, from noon on Thursday, February 13.

This will give groups a chance to gather all the necessary supporting documents before applications can be made from Thursday, February 27. Grants between £500 and £1,000 can be applied for directly through the Asda Foundation website when the submission window opens.

Applications will be accepted from groups that aim to provide services that support, educate and empower or alternatively connect young people to their peers, along with projects that support rehabilitation and recovery and provide shelter. In addition, schemes that deliver activities and programmes to improve physical health and wellbeing will also be eligible.

Applications from groups whose aims align with providing specialist services for marginalised or vulnerable groups of young people, and increasing access and participation in activities that would otherwise not be available will be prioritised.

Submissions from groups that address prevalent social issues in their community such as knife crime, gangs, bullying, personal safety etc. or challenge inequality through awareness, training and education are also encouraged.

Stephen Bromby, community champion at Boston’s Asda store said: “As an independent charitable foundation funded by Asda, the Asda Foundation supports the small, grassroots groups at the heart of our communities. It aims to empower local groups with the funding they need, exactly where and when they need it. It works closely with Asda community Champions to understand the needs of the people living and working locally in the communities surrounding Asda stores and fund vital community projects.”

To assist groups with the process, supporting documents will be available from the Asda Foundation website from noon on Thursday, February 13.

Any interested not-for-profit groups will be able to access the full Young Futures Fund criteria, a ‘How To Apply’ guide and eligibility checker.

Groups must submit their application in the online grant management system by no later than Thursday 13th March. However, interest in Asda Foundation funding is always high and this grant round may close early if applications exceed the total funding allocated for this grant round.

Groups must submit applications at least 10 weeks before the event, and projects and activities must commence before the end of September 2025.

Interested groups should visit the Asda Foundation website https://asdafoundation.org/ to view the criteria and documents when they become available or contact Stephen directly via [email protected] to request a copy of the documents and ask queries.