Asda Foundation announces funding to transform community spaces

Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation has announced the return of its ‘Investing in Spaces and Places’ Grant.Investing in Spaces and Places is the independent corporate charity’s higher value grant stream aimed at improving spaces in the heart of local communities, funding up to £25,000 to enable communities across the UK to have a safe space for people to be together.

From kitchen renovations to repairing a community centre roof or providing a communal garden area, there will be over £1 million in funding available for groups across the UK.

Asda Boston’s community champion, Stephen Bromby, said: “At Asda we know small grassroots organisations play a vital role in our community, making positive change and improving people’s lives every day, but the challenge for many is having a suitable space and place to bring people together to deliver this fantastic work.

“Community spaces can be a lifeline, but we know that many are in desperate need of funding to maintain, develop and repair these spaces to enable local groups to continue with their vital services and activities. That’s where Asda Foundation can help with funding. We want to continue playing our part in uniting communities and reducing loneliness by improving these venues for people to be together.”

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston's community champion, can help local groups prepare their applications

The grant criteria will focus on investing into at least one of three following categories. The first category is building repairs with examples including support for repairing and replacing a roof, doors, windows, central heating, electrical and plumbing. The second category is building development to improve a space with elements such as toilet facilities, building an extension, improving disabled access, installing a new kitchen or adding security features. The final category is outdoor development where groups might choose to improve access to a community garden, upgrade a local play area or create an outdoor learning environment. Groups may even apply for a mixture of categories in their application.

The full criteria are available now from the Asda Foundation’s website https://asdafoundation.org or by email from Stephen Bromby at the Boston branch of the supermarket [email protected] . The grant application window will then be open from 9th July until 28th July, allowing time for groups to review the guidance to see if they fit the criteria, liaise with Stephen Bromby to ask any questions, and prepare a potential application ready to upload through the website when the application window opens.