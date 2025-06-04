Asda Foundation awards funding to local youth projects.

Asda Boston has announced that two groups that carry out their activities in the area around its Lister Way store were successful in receiving grants totalling £1,340 from the Asda Foundation’s Young Futures Fund.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Asda Foundation recognises the importance of supporting young people living in communities across the UK, so set aside up to £500,000 of grant funding to help grassroots groups to provide resources, activities and workshops to young people aged 13 – 21.

The funding focused on enabling groups to improve mental and physical health, as well as wellbeing and creating positive life opportunities, especially groups carrying out projects/activities to engage and improve the wellbeing of marginalised and at-risk 13–21-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether providing services that support, educate and empower, or connecting young people to their peers, local groups were able to apply for grants between £500 and £1,000. The criteria allowed groups to ask for help with delivering programmes and activities that improve physical health and wellbeing, or even support with rehabilitation, recovery and providing shelter too.

The team at Gosberton Youth Centre look forward to receiving their grant

One of the successful groups in Boston was Boston Amateur Swimming Club which will be supported with a donation of £540 which will fund specific mindfulness sessions that the club will be running.

Additionally, Gosberton Youth Centre will receive £800 for craft resources and equipment to allow it to continue to deliver its activities.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston's community champion said: “These grants provide a wonderful opportunity to help keep these projects running and will benefit the children and young people in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Asda Foundation is now processing submissions for its Local Community Spaces Fund where groups, including six made through the Boston store, were able to apply for up to £20,000 to repair and improve community spaces that bring people together.

Asda's Stephen Bromby at a recent Boston Amateur Swimming Club event

The team is also preparing for the July launch of its Foodbank Fundamentals Fund, which will support food distributors to continue to provide local people with nutritious food items and basic hygiene essentials. Details will be available soon through asdafoundation.org

For further information about Asda Foundation funding or support from the Asda community programme, please contact Stephen Bromby [email protected]