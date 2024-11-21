Asda launches gift appeal with Centrepoint Outreach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda Boston has launched its annual Christmas Gift Appeal and the Boston-based charity set to benefit from donations this year is Centrepoint Outreach.

The Red Lion Street project supports homeless and vulnerable people in Boston and the surrounding area and empowers them to achieve their full potential.

Building on the relationship that the Lister Way store has built with the charity over previous years, the Boston supermarket is now asking its shoppers to give a little gift this Christmas.

A special trolley has been set up in the store to accept donations of items that the charity is in need of. Items being requested include boxer shorts, gloves, socks, trainers, joggers, t-shirts and hoodies for men, plus flasks, protein bars, torches, handwarmers, blankets, lip balm and tissues to support those in need during the winter months.

Colleague from Asda Boston with the special donations trolley

The Asda Foundation has already supported the cause with grants worth £1,800 to provide a drop in Christmas meal for local homeless and lonely people, which Asda staff will help to serve, the purchase of warm clothing for project workers to distribute to those in need, and topping up the group's foodbank stocks.

Members of the public will be able to donate a gift, however small, for somebody in need via a special donation trolley that has been set up behind the checkouts at the store until Monday, December 23.

Any donations or unwanted Christmas gifts after that date will be gratefully received at Centrepoint’s Drop-In Centre or charity shop at 15 Red Lion Street.

Community Champion at Boston’s Asda store, Stephen Bromby, said: “What should be the best time of year can easily become the worst for many people in our community.

"We want to focus on the small things we can do to support charities and good causes. From Asda Foundation grants to bring people together, to donating to our gift appeal, we're hoping that our shoppers can find a great way to share the joy of Christmas.”