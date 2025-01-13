Avant Homes releases final four family homes for sale at £35m Witham St Hughs development
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Located off Camp Road and close to the A46, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.
The remaining homes at Merlin’s Point include a four-bedroom semi-detached Saltaire house type for £264,996 and a four-bedroom detached Horbury priced at £339,995.
Two further four-bedroom detached family homes are also available, including the Mulwood for £339,995 and the Nutwood for £349,995.
The final homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.
Of the new homes available, the four-bedroom Nutwood is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces
Downstairs, the Nutwood features a spacious kitchen dining area with integrated appliances and bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden.
There is a separate living space to relax in and the downstairs is completed by a study, large WC, dedicated utility room and an under-stair storage cupboard.
Upstairs, there are two generous double bedrooms with the main bedroom benefitting from an ensuite shower room. Two single bedrooms are served by a family bathroom with full-height tiling and contemporary sanitaryware. The Nutwood also benefits from a detached garage.
Avant Homes Central sales and marketing director, Dawn Bennett, said: “Merlin’s Point has proven to be extremely popular amongst buyers looking to live in and around Witham St Hughs, evidenced by there being just four homes remaining.
“The development is located in a fantastic residential area, with easy access to Witham St Hughs’ amenities and Lincoln just a short commute away.
“We don’t anticipate that these final homes will be available for long, so we encourage any interested buyers to contact our sales team to learn more about moving to Merlin’s Point.”
For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Merlin’s Point’.