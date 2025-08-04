Avoid the waiting game with homebuilder’s quick-move event in Lincolnshire

House hunters are being welcomed to a Part Exchange event at one of David Wilson Homes’ popular Lincolnshire developments this weekend.

The event, taking place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August, offers prospective home buyers the opportunity to explore the range of properties at Pastures Place in Corby Glen, and discover how they can secure a quick and hassle-free move with Part Exchange.

The developer’s Part Exchange scheme is designed to simplify the home-selling process by offering homeowners a guaranteed buyer, enabling a quicker and more straightforward move into their new property.

Under the scheme, existing homeowners can bypass the traditional selling route, eliminating estate agent fees and the stress of being caught in a property chain.

Typical street scene at Pastures Place

Another major advantage of the scheme is that buyers can remain in their current home until their new one is ready, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transition.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “At David Wilson Homes, we understand that moving home can be a daunting and time-consuming process, which is why we offer our Part Exchange scheme – designed to provide a straightforward and speedy solution for those needing to sell their current home.

“Our dedicated sales team will be available throughout the event to answer any questions and provide guidance on the moving process, helping buyers take their next step up the property ladder.”

Pastures Place features a range of thoughtfully designed three, four, and five bedroom homes, catering to a variety of lifestyles and family needs.

A drone shot of David Wilson Homes' Pastures Place development

Set in the scenic village of Corby Glen, the development offers the ideal blend of countryside charm and modern convenience, with easy access to well-regarded schools, traditional pubs, and charming local shops.

Whilst being surrounded by open green spaces, the development also benefits from excellent road links to Grantham, Bourne, and Stamford, ensuring easy access for daily commuting and travel.

For more information about the event or the homes available at Pastures Place, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.