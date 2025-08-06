Award winning short film series returns to Skegness

Failed magician Houdini Love can’t escape from the Skeg- Vegas sign during the filming of Wheel Gone Kid 5-Suspicious Minds

A short film series that has won awards at film festivals around the world returned to Skegness last month.

The award winning ‘Wheel Gone Kid’ series features a mum and her young son on the run from a failed magician after they take possession of his multimillion pound lottery win.

An earlier episode in the series was filmed entirely in Skegness and enjoyed international success winning Best Web Series at The Love and Hope International Film Festival in Barcelona last year.

The latest film ‘Wheel Gone Kid 5-Suspicious Minds’ features an Elvis Presley theme and the film’s producer Keith Large explains why returning to Skegness was pivotal to the ending of the film’s story.

Award winning film stars Rita and Reece Jagpal-Mohan with more awards from their multi award winning Wheel Gone Kid series.

‘We wanted to link the Skeg-Vegas sign to Elvis’s iconic Las Vegas performances. We’re confident this will be well received in America and boost the Skegness name on both sides of the Atlantic.’

The series is no stranger to celebrity or publicity. The previous film featured a cameo appearance from legendary football manager Neil Warnock before going onto win another Best Web Series award earlier this year at The North Film Festival in New York City. Reece Jagpal-Mohan who plays The Wheel Gone Kid and was only 6 years old when he starred in the first episode and his mum Rita Jagpal-Mohan have both appeared on local and national television discussing the film’s success.