"Back to Nature" for Chapel school

Following on from Chapel St Leonard’s successfully securing £10,000 funding to support biodiversity on our school grounds, work is progressing.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A disused area to the edge of the school field is being completely revitalised into a Nature Reserve! The area has now been cleared, and the beginnings of a new pond installation has begun. We will be adding numerous new features including bird feeders and bug hotels, as well as raised beds for planting. These will have an array of wildlife friendly flowers in them, encouraging the natural world closer into the school grounds.

Our Nature Reserve Project is being led by Mr Le’Gate: “This is a whole school approach. Everyone can get involved in creating the Nature Reserve. In the spring, pupils will be planting new flowers throughout the area. We have a shed to store all the tools and equipment needed to maintain the area, complete with two water butts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children have been so inspired by the project; this term will see the creation of our new school Eco Council, who will be tasked with monitoring the progress and maintaining the works in the nature reserve.”

Areas cleared ready for planting in the spring

The grant is funded by the DfE whilst engaging our pupils with the National Education Nature Park Programme. The programme empowers children and young people to make a positive difference to both their own and nature’s future.