Back to School at 91: Beryl’s heart-warming return to QEGS

Beryl visits her old classroom.

Earlier this year, 91-year-old Beryl, a resident at Thimbleby Court care home in Horncastle, took a meaningful walk down memory lane — quite literally.

Joined by care staff, she set off on a gentle stroll into town to revisit places that held special memories from her younger years, including the house she once lived in and her old school, Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (QEGS).

Beryl was a pupil at QEGS in the 1940s, and her father was well known there as the Head of the Science Department. Talking about her school days and her dad’s role sparked a lovely conversation, which staff later shared on the Horncastle Community Facebook page. The response was overwhelmingly warm — and it wasn’t long before the story reached QEGS itself.

Touched by Beryl’s memories, the school invited her to come back for a private tour. Rachel from the Horncastle Education Trust kindly arranged to meet Beryl and her support team after the school day had ended. She took them through the building, stopping to show them a photo of Beryl as a young student — a moment that brought a big smile to Beryl’s face.

Beryl being given a tour around the school.

The most emotional part of the visit came when Beryl was led into the very science lab where her father once taught. She also got to stand once again in the old school hall, surrounded by decades of memories.

To make the occasion even more special, the school presented Beryl with a commemorative pin celebrating 450 years of QEGS history — a small but meaningful token she was delighted to receive.

After the visit, Beryl and her companions rounded off the day with a stop at The Rodney Hotel for a classic fish and chips dinner and a cup of her favourite drink — green tea.

It was a day full of memories, laughter and recognition. And for Beryl, who lives with dementia, it was also a reminder of just how powerful it can be to reconnect with the past.