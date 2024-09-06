Back to school for Syne Hills care home

Back to school is not just for kids..

As well as local schools returning to school or even starting school for the first time, Syne Hills care home went back to school as well.

Staff and residents dressed up in their school uniforms and took part in many classes including science class and cooking class.

We had a lovely class with one of our residents Dr. J Caine, who spoke about Gibraltar point and the sea life.

staff on the school bus

Those who attended cooking class decorated biscuits in the shape of pencils.

It was a lovely day, had by all and even had their photos in our hand made school bus.