Bakkavor backs two charities of the year in Holbeach for 2025

PASIC and The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

PASIC (The Parents Association For Seriously Ill Children) and The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust have been adopted by Holbeach-based Bakkavor Pizza as charities of the year for 2025.

As part of Bakkavor Pizza’s ongoing community investment programme, every year colleagues choose a charity to support in the local community. In recent weeks, Bakkavor’s 847 colleagues cast their votes – and, for the first time, the outcome was a tie between the two most popular charities on the short-list. As a result, Bakkavor has adopted two charities of the year for 2025 and both organisations will benefit from a year-long programme of support; in the form of fundraising, awareness raising and Bakkavor colleagues also volunteering time to support specific projects.

About the charities:

· The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is a key wildlife conservation charity that looks after nearly 100 nature reserves in the region. The charity aims to give wildlife a voice and to inspire people to take action for wildlife. The charity has more than 25,000 members and more than 1,000 volunteers work together to help make Lincolnshire wilder and make nature part of life - and for everyone ( https://www.lincstrust.org.uk).

· PASIC wasfounded in 1977 and was originally known as the Parents Association for Seriously Ill Children. PASIC supports families of children with cancer across the East Midlands. Caring for a seriously ill child is expensive. Families can often find themselves unable to cope with the hidden costs of having a child with cancer, especially when caring commitments force a parent to give up work. The costs of travelling to the hospital, parking and food, extra childcare for brothers and sisters back at home. A charity close to the heart of many Bakkavor colleagues, Holbeach Pizza has supported PASIC in the past - and it re-emerged as a top choice charity for colleague support for 2025 ( https://www.pasic.org.uk/about-us/).

Adam Freeman, General Manager of Bakkavor Pizza in Holbeach comments: “As a major employer in the Holbeach community, we are once again delighted to be supporting community charity initiatives this year. I would like to thank our colleagues for voting for causes they care about and for the projects they will be working on in the coming months to support both PASIC and The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust. It’s the first time that two charities have jointly won our colleague vote but we are delighted to support them both. Both charities do vital work in the community and they also champion issues we care a lot about as the business –wellbeing and the environment.

“Our support for these charities is already underway. Recently, we had a raffle on site and £565 was raised, which will be split evening between PASIC and The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust. And this is just the beginning – we will be sharing further news on forthcoming projects for our two charities of the year in the coming weeks.”