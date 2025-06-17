Bakkavor wins top honours for apprenticeship and graduate programmes in thejobcrowd 2025-2026 rankings

Bakkavor, the UK’s leading fresh prepared food producer, has been named the overall winner in the ‘Top Consumer Goods & FMCG Companies’ category by TheJobCrowd for both its Apprenticeship and Graduate Programmes for 2025-2026.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Bakkavor’s Apprenticeship Programme has topped the rankings, outperforming other major employers such as Barclays, Mars, KPMG, British Airways, Asda, HSBC and Unilever.

TheJobCrowd rankings are the UK’s only employer awards for graduates and apprentices, based entirely on feedback from employees themselves, making them a significant and trusted industry benchmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 70 new apprentices joining Bakkavor this September - in core business areas such as manufacturing, engineering and finance - Bakkavor continues to invest in early careers development through hands-on learning, real responsibility and nationally recognised qualifications.

The job crowd awards 2025-2026

Bakkavor has also been awarded the top spot for its Graduate Programme for the first time in the ‘Consumer Goods & FMCG Companies’ category. This reflects the exceptional commitment of Bakkavor’s Early Careers team in creating a best-in-class programme that prepares graduates for long-term success in the food manufacturing sector.

Donna-Maria Lee, Chief People Officer at Bakkavor commented: “To be recognised by TheJobCrowd—and most importantly, by our own apprentices and graduates—is a tremendous honour. These accolades are a testament to the quality of our early careers programmes and the dedication of the teams who run them. At Bakkavor, we believe in growing talent from the ground up, and we’re proud to offer young people exciting, rewarding career paths within the food industry.