Barbican Creative Hub announces inaugural Creatives in Residence programme

The University of Lincoln, UK, is thrilled to announce the inaugural programme of Creatives in Residence, soon to be situated at the Barbican Creative Hub.

Launched in November 2024, the Creatives in Residence programme was open to all sectors of the creative industries, whether working solo or as a collective. With a focus on fostering innovation, the programme aims to help emerging and established creatives to develop sustainable careers while contributing to the city’s creative ecosystem.

Throughout their residency, the creatives will have the opportunity to showcase their work through a series of hosted events including workshops, demonstrations or open studios. The creatives will also benefit from a range of support, from business and networking, and professional development and business mentorship, to subsidised or free studio space.

The University of Lincoln is one of only 12 universities included in Arts Council England’s National Portfolio of Organisations (NPO). This recognition by the UK’s leading agency for creativity and culture positions the University as a premier venue for arts and cultural provision in the country.

The Creatives in Residence, pictured alongside Tamily Cookson, Director of Barbican Creative Hub.

As part of its NPO commitment, the University delivers transformational creative initiatives, including the Creatives in Residence programme. The Barbican Creative Hub and NPO are part of the organisation’s dynamic Centre for Culture and Creativity, which champions innovation, collaboration, and sector growth through a range of cultural schemes.

Out of 40 applications, 12 candidates were shortlisted and invited to an interview before the final five successful candidates, including a University of Lincoln graduate, were selected.

Tamily Cookson, Director of the Barbican Creative Hub, commented: “We are delighted to welcome such a talented and diverse group to our first Creatives in Residence cohort. This programme represents a significant investment in Lincoln’s creative sector, made possible through our National Portfolio Organisation status and support from Arts Council England. Beyond providing space and support for artistic development, this residency will play a vital role in shaping a vibrant and thriving creative community at the Barbican Creative Hub.”

Ben Anderson, Creative and Executive Director at Lincoln Arts Centre, added: “We are truly humbled by the overwhelming response to this programme. The depth of talent, originality, and artistic passion across all 40 applications made the selection process both inspiring and incredibly challenging. Each submission reflected the vibrant and dynamic creative spirit thriving in Lincolnshire.

“While we could only select five creatives for this residency, we want to recognise and celebrate every artist who took the time to apply, share their work, and engage with this opportunity. We look forward to seeing how the five residents develop their practice at the Barbican Creative Hub and how the wider creative community continues to grow and flourish.”

The Five Creatives in Residence

Emma Chippendale – Multidisciplinary Artist and Designer:Emma is a multidisciplinary artist, designer, and workshop facilitator, whose practice blends photography, printmaking, set design, and digital art. As a University of Lincoln fine art graduate, she draws inspiration from nature and botanical themes to explore the delicate relationship between humans and the environment.

Emma’s collaborations include projects with Arts Council England, National Heritage, Doddington Hall, and the Drill Hall. She is also the current interior designer for Stokes and Charlotte House, where she has designed and painted some of her largest projects to date. She also specialises in murals, installations, and large-scale public artworks.

Rachael Audrey Clark-Harris (RACH) – Mosaic Artist, Designer and Singer:With more than 20 years in creative design, Rachael has worked with Disney, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Primark, developing expertise in fashion design, illustration, and branding. Now an independent artist, she specialises in mosaic art, using creative expression to explore mental health and personal storytelling.

Rachael has also built a career in music, performing as a soloist and in bands, with her tracks featured on BBC Music Introducing. She is a dedicated community advocate, volunteering at Dawber Garden Community Trust, where she leads art workshops and creates mosaics that honour personal and collective histories.

Sam Atkins FRSA – Analogue Photographer:Sam is an analogue photographer whose work integrates film, sound, and storytelling to document community, memory, and sustainability. His eco-conscious practice embraces slow, traditional techniques, challenging fast-paced, disposable culture through a craft-driven and environmentally responsible approach.

With a 30-year career in broadcast media, Sam has worked with the BBC, Channel 4, and national arts projects, co-founded The Young Journalist Academy, and mentors young creatives at the BFI Film Academy.

Nick Moffatt – Illustrator and Storyteller:Nick is a commercial illustrator and storyteller with 25 years of experience, working with clients including BBC, Paramount Pictures, Channel 4, Lego, Warner Bros., and The Guardian. Between 2015 and 2022, he lectured in illustration and comics at various universities before completing an MA in illustration, where his work was highly commended at the World Illustration Awards.

Now specialising in children’s books and graphic novels, Nick has illustrated over 20 books and recently completed his first 200-page graphic novel. His work blends narrative depth with a visually compelling style, engaging audiences of all ages.

Project Fashion Fixed Collective – Sustainability and Climate Education:Project Fashion Fixed Collective is a dynamic group of young creatives committed to rethinking climate education through sustainable fashion, design, and storytelling. Founded by textile artist Kerry Gibson, the collective brings together illustrators, digital artists, designers, makers, writers, and dancers to develop innovative and accessible resources that transform how climate change is understood and addressed.

Using the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework, they explore environmental challenges through creative collaboration, producing immersive events, fashion shows, performances, and digital experiences that inspire action. As a community interest company and verified environmental partner of the 1% for the Planet movement, their mission is to empower young people to push creative boundaries and build a sustainable future.

The Barbican Creative Hub is set to open in spring 2025 and will provide a dedicated space for Lincolnshire’s creative industries to grow, collaborate and innovate.