Bellway puts the spook into spook-tacular this Halloween

A 9-year-old from Brough has been crowned the winner of Bellway Homes’ Halloween pumpkin competition at Palmers Grange in the town, after impressing the judges with her spooky painted pumpkin design.

As the winner of the competition, Maddie was rewarded with a spooky photograph and a £70 gift voucher for a day at William’s Den Adventure Play in Brough.

The competition was part of a Halloween event hosted by Bellway Yorkshire, which initially invited local children to pick up a free pumpkin from their Blenheim Avenue development to take home, carve their creations and return to be judged by the housebuilder’s sales advisor and Spooky Specialist, Helena.

And the end result was spine tinglingly scary – with Palmers Grange transformed into a Halloween terror-land as the pumpkineers returned designs that ranged from the traditional carved pumpkin to painted and glittery, bejewelled entries.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director said: “Halloween is a fantastic time for children (and big children!) to have a fun-filled, spooky time and this pumpkin decorating event was the perfect way to get ready for October 31st.”

“The creations were absolutely fantastic, we saw a real mixture of painted, carved and bejewelled pumpkins, they all looked great and have made Palmers’ Grange look truly terrifying.”

Palmers’ Grange in Brough is part of the £200 million Brough South project and when complete will comprise 154 homes – including two-bedroom bungalows, three- bedroom semi-detached, and three, four, and five-bedroom detached homes. To date, 128 of the homes have sold, and prices on the ones currently on release range from £264,995 for a three-bedroom detached Thespian to £408,995 for a four-bedroom detached Goldsmith.

For anyone reserving in Brough before the end of October, Bellway is offering an incentive of up to £25,000 in Brough to help, which can be spent on anything from stamp duty to a larger deposit or added extras like fitted wardrobes or flooring – and could see them moved in for Christmas.

