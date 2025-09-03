Bellway's Brigg bake-off welcomes its 2024 winner

That winning moment - Bellway's 2024 Bake Off winner, Lucille de Villiers

Organisers of Bellway Homes’ Brigg Bake-off have announced that the winner of its 2024 competition will be heading into town to defend her title on September 20th in Brigg.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucille de Villiers, who originally comes from Centurion in South Africa, won the Bellway’s Bake-off title at Penny Way in Snaith last summer with a delicious Melktert. The traditional South African tart, which is topped with cinnamon, was chosen as the winner by Town Mayor, James Hollas and Deputy Mayor, Joanne Whiteley on the basis it was absolutely delicious, very morish and they’d tasted nothing like it before.

She will be entering another Melktert for 2025, plus a second, still to be revealed treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brigg Bake-off takes place at Bellway’s Buttercross Meadows development off Wrawby Road on the outskirts of Brigg on Saturday 20th September – and is being run to mark the official opening of its brand-new four bed Forester and four bed Farrier show homes.

A taste sensation - some of the entries in Bellway's 2024 Bake Off competition

Bakers, no matter what their experience, are being asked to bring their culinary delights along from 11am. Where a local dignitary will judge the creations before presenting the winner with a Luxury Bakers Hamper, including a Smeg Stand Mixer along with other baking delights, which is worth over £250.

To enter, all wannabe bakers need to do is e-mail [email protected] to express interest and then bring their baking down to Buttercross Meadows on Saturday 20th September.

Emma Fitton-Cook, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “Whether you’re a master of light and airy sponges; can create melt in your mouth rich and fudgy brownies; or can bake a loaf that Paul Hollywood would be proud of; the Buttercross Meadow’s Brigg Bake Off is the perfect platform to share your passion for baking. And, of course, view our new Forester and Farrier show homes complete with stunning fitted kitchens that are perfect for any baker!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When complete, Buttercross Meadows will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes, which Bellway says will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life – from first-time buyers to growing families; downsizers to investors looking to enter the strong rental market in the area.

Who'd bake in a kitchen like this? Inside one of the new show homes at Bellway's Buttercross Meadows development in Brigg.

All of the homes on Buttercross Meadows are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which showcases the best in contemporary home design. This ever-evolving selection of homes has been developed using customer feedback to create a new generation of properties that are perfectly suited to today’s homebuyer; while at the same time celebrating the Artisan traditions at the heart of Bellway and its commitment to delivering the highest standard of modern living.

For further information on Buttercross Meadows, visit www.bellway.co.uk, call 01652 784875 or visit the show home which is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.