Belvoir Castle grounds to open for post Christmas fun

The much-loved Belvoir Castle Retail Village and castle grounds will open from Boxing Day to help loved ones spend time together in a suitably festive setting.

The lifestyle destination will be trading on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and will also be open throughout the Twixmas period.

Visitors can find seasonal food and drink at the Belvoir Bistro, Pizza Bar, Farm Shop, Vale View Cafe and Duchess Gallery at The Engine Yard**, which will all be open throughout the yuletide festivities.

The breathtaking Belvoir Castle gardens, parkland and playground will be set to welcome visitors so that grown-ups and little ones can burn off energy and walk off Christmas over-indulgences on Boxing Day, through to New Year’s Day. With the Japanese Woodland, Adventure Playground and Capability Brown designed landscape, Belvoir Castle’s outdoor space is the perfect place to spend the post-Christmas period.

Belvoir Castle's grounds

Rachel Cullis Dorsett, marketing consultant at Belvoir Castle said: “Our Retail Village is a fantastic destination to meet up with friends and family this Christmas, make merry and get some fresh air. Join us for a coffee in the Vale View Café, let little ones take a spin on their new bike Santa may have dropped off, enjoy lunch in the Belvoir Bistro and pick up some cheese and preserves for supper at the Farm Shop. Don’t forget children can go wild in our Adventure Playground too!”

On Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, Belvoir Castle will also be offering free parking to guests, extending the Christmas cheer.

Tickets can be booked online for garden and adventure playground entry. An adult ticket is £9, a child ticket is £5.40, and a family ticket is £28.80. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased on the day without obtaining the online discount offered.

Find detailed opening times of Belvoir Castle over the festive period here: www.belvoircastle.com/castle-opening-times/

*Belvoir Castle gardens and parkland are closed on Christmas Day.

**The Balloon Bar at The Engine Yard is closed throughout the Christmas period.