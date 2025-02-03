Belvoir re-opens its stylish bar and eatery at The Engine Yard

The Balloon Bar, which is part of the Belvoir Retail Village at the Engine Yard is re-opening its doors with a delicious new tapas and cocktail menu from Friday, February 7.

The new dishes feature BBQ Pulled Brisket Taco, Chicken Croquette, Truffle Mayo, Red Pepper Arancini Aioli and Teriyaki Salmon Skewers. All dishes are cooked freshly to order using the finest produce grown on the Belvoir Estate.

The cocktail menu features all-time classics including Belvoir Negroni, Espresso Martini and Margarita as well as an exciting menu of drink serves created by The Balloon’s Bar’s own mixologist.

Castle Bramble is a blend of Belvoir own Raspberry and Elderflower Gin also available to purchase in the newly opened farm shop, mixed with Crème de Mure and fresh raspberry. Its new Garden Spritz cocktail includes St Germain, Absolut, Manzana Verde and elderflower.

The wine list also includes Belvoir’s delicious red, white and sparkling wines from grapes grown less than a mile away on the Estate’s Vineyard.

The Balloon Bar, located on the ground floor of the Belvoir Bistro restaurant and café, offers a cosy atmosphere with decadently velvet upholstered booths, is the perfect setting for an intimate night out to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend – and it will be available for bookings on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th February.

“The Balloon Bar is a brilliant addition to Belvoir’s Retail Village and with its cosy vibe and extraordinary decor, it’s a truly one of a kind offering for the local area. Whether you’re popping in for a bite to eat or heading over after work for some well-deserved drinks, the Balloon Bar offers it all and we can’t wait to re-open the doors once again next month,” said General Manager Luke Ball.

The Balloon Bar first opened in 2019 in the Engine Yard, which is home to artisan shopping and delicious food and drink including the Belvoir Farm Shop, Bistro and Duchess Collection as well as a range of independent boutiques.

Belvoir’s Balloon Bar is also available for private hire. Please email [email protected] for bookings and further information.