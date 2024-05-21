Bensons for Beds opens new Lincoln store
The bed and mattress retailer is moving to Valentine Retail Park on Tritton Road, in Lincoln, close to the city centre, in what is a prominent retail area. The Accrington-based retailer already has three East Midlands locations, including its popular Nottingham and Mansfield stores. The new store opens on Friday 24th May and will feature more than 447 square feet of trading space, employing six staff from the local area. The new store has been expertly designed to showcase a huge range of beds and mattresses as it invests significantly in building a portfolio of brands that cater to every sleep need, with the majority being produced at its own manufacturing centre in Cambridgeshire. Bensons for Beds own ranges, Simply by Bensons and Slumberland, are handcrafted to order in the UK at Bensons’ dedicated British Kitemark quality accredited factory in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
Bensons Lincoln manager, Dave Campbell said: “We are really excited about extending our presence in the East Midlands, raising the awareness of great quality bed furniture for a lower price, and can’t wait to open our doors to customers this weekend. “Whether you’re a hot sleeper, an all-night mover or like that little bit of extra room, we have a wide selection of beds and mattresses to suit everyone’s individual sleep needs, and my team will be dedicated to giving our customers everything they need to wake up on the right side of the bed!” Bensons For Beds opens on 24th May at Unit 4, Valentine Retail Park, Tritton Road, Lincoln. LN6 7BH