Bensons for Beds opens new Lincoln store

Bensons for Beds is launching a new store near the city centre in Lincoln, helping customers find affordable bed solutions and offering opening discounts to support locals at a time when value-for-money matters.

The bed and mattress retailer is moving to Valentine Retail Park on Tritton Road, in Lincoln, close to the city centre, in what is a prominent retail area. The Accrington-based retailer already has three East Midlands locations, including its popular Nottingham and Mansfield stores. The new store opens on Friday 24th May and will feature more than 447 square feet of trading space, employing six staff from the local area. The new store has been expertly designed to showcase a huge range of beds and mattresses as it invests significantly in building a portfolio of brands that cater to every sleep need, with the majority being produced at its own manufacturing centre in Cambridgeshire. Bensons for Beds own ranges, Simply by Bensons and Slumberland, are handcrafted to order in the UK at Bensons’ dedicated British Kitemark quality accredited factory in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.