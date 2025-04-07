Best in show: The Stamford local whose prize-winning car restoration was nearly ruined by his neighbour.

Peter Jibb got his beloved 57 Austin A35 in 1979. He’d been riding to work on a moped when he decided to move onto four-wheels to get out of the rain.

His colleague was selling it and Mr Jibb could see the potential.

“I began to think ‘well, hang on a minute, this is worth saving’,” he told Forever Cars.

“I wasn’t necessarily thinking I would keep it for a long time…”

Nearly 50 years later, he’s still behind the wheel of his classic Austin.

“It’s just me, and I will never let that one go,” he said.

“I would be a bit lost without it. I don’t want to spend all my time gardening, I like to be able to do things with the car.”

The 79-year-old fell in love with cars in his teens and by the time he got the Austin, he had experience with working on them.

It wasn’t in terrible shape and he had been able to drive it around for a couple months but Mr Jibb decided it was better to take it off the road and get to work.

Describing the process, he said; “I put two new wings on the front because at the time you could still get them, although they are wings from the A35 van.”

“The old wings weren’t actually that bad, so I repaired them, sold them and it financed buying the sun visor.”

“I’m a guy who likes to be doing something. I’m not really one to be sitting watching TV all that much, and I find that the car is an interest, something to do other than watch TV.”

He’d eventually get it back on the road again, using it as a daily driver for him, his wife Pat and children Richard and Alison. He’d also become part of a community.

“When you join the owners club, you meet people, you get friends, you go out and get together and it becomes an enjoyment, meeting people with the same vehicles,” he explained.

Proud of his hard work, Mr Jibb has taken the car to many rallies and shows, with it garnering a lot of attention.

“I’ve had lots of wins with the car,” he revealed.

“I’ve got that many cups upstairs I don’t know what to do with them.”

“And I know every mile I’ve done with the car, and everywhere I’ve been – it’s all written down in a notebook.”

Travelling 66,000 miles with the Jibb family, the work put into it has mainly stood the test of time but, there have been some issues.

Just over a decade ago, the original engine stopped working but, Mr Jibb doesn’t think this is the car’s fault but instead, his neighbour’s.

“Every so often I used to open the garage door and keep it running, because you can’t just leave it standing idle, and she complained about the fumes,” he recalled.

“At the time I was changing the antifreeze and I was running it up to get all the air bubbles out of the system. I should have told her to go away but, trying to be a good neighbour, I switched it off.”

“Half an hour or so later she had disappeared, so I took it up the road. I hadn’t got all the air out of it, and I blew the head gasket. I took the cylinder head off, and there was a hole in one of the pistons.”

“So I had to drop the sump and put another piston in, but it was always a little slower after that.”

Mr Jibb would then also finish a big restoration on a Austin A35 pickup, a vehicle so rare, there’s less than 50 on the roads today.

Both Austins remain incredibly precious to him.

“I still try to get to the national rally, and the last one I went to was at Beverley, in Yorkshire, where the pickup came away with a first prize,” he added.

“I’m still in the owners club, but we are getting a bit thin on the ground now because we have lost quite a few members over the years, and there are fewer events than there used to be.”

“But they are both still used regularly, and when we’re out people will come and have a look, smile and ask questions.”

“There are times I think I’ll let the pick up go, and some people would sell to get the money back, but money doesn’t matter, No, it’s what I’ve done, and I enjoy it. It’s nice to look at them, and when you get both of them in the garage parked facing the same way and you see both grilles, they look fantastic together.”

As for the future of both Austins? Mr Jibb’s son may be the answer.

“He was very interested in the beginning, and he doesn’t show it but I think he’s a bit attached to them,” he said.

“I don’t think he’d let them go.”

