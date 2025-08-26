Bett’s bucket list challenges take flight – raising £2,500 for LIVES

Bett presenting LIVES with the money raised.

For the second year running, 81-year-old Bett Gresham from Coleby has taken on an adrenaline-filled challenge to raise money for Lincolnshire-based charity LIVES.

Last year Bett jumped out of a plane with a skydive, raising £3188, and this year she upped the stakes by completing a daring wing walk — spending 10 minutes strapped to the top of a plane and battling the force of the wind high above the ground.

In doing so, Bett raised an incredible £2,500 for LIVES, whose volunteer Community First Responders were there for her and her husband during his terminal illness.

Bett said:

Bett preparing for take off.

"The reason I chose to raise money for LIVES is that when my husband was terminally ill, you came out to us on several occasions and got there before the ambulance. It was so helpful. The reason I am doing these challenges is that I feel I need to push myself – it's always been on my bucket list, and I thought, how much longer are you going to wait? So now, every year there's going to be a challenge – it's really a celebration of being able to do it!"

LIVES provides life-saving emergency care across Lincolnshire, with volunteer Community First Responders arriving first on the scene in their own communities, often before an ambulance. The money raised by Bett will help the charity continue to provide vital training, equipment, and support to its volunteers.

Andy Storer, Fundraising Manager at LIVES, said:

"Bett is truly an inspiration. To take on such incredible challenges, not once but twice, shows real courage and determination. Her support means so much to us at LIVES, because every pound raised helps ensure our responders can be there when they are needed most. We are so grateful for Bett’s fundraising and her commitment to celebrating life in such a bold way."