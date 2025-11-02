Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at Bourne care home

BHC

Barchester’s The Cedars care home, in Bourne was a den of witchcraft and fiendish activity as the home’s annual Spook-tac-ular Halloween Party got in to full swing.

Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things by creating Halloween decorations and decorating the home, holding a Monster Halloween Prize Bingo, followed by a themed Halloween Party serving Shadowy Spirits and Ghoulish Cocktails, and Familiar Sweety Treats. Popular entertainer and vocalist, Alan Jackson in full Zombie mode treated us to a medley of spellbinding songs.

We had such a fun time singing all together - but Alan touched all our hearts, when he dedicated a particular song to his NO.1 fan, Dorothy Inkley, who couldn’t be there as she was sadly at her sister’s funeral. The dedication was recorded and played for her upon her return. Alan stayed for four encores, meaning as he was going out, Dorothy was coming in, and they managed “a treat” of a photo together.

Dorothy, resident at The Cedars for over ten years, said: “I just couldn’t believe he remembered me and even knew my favourite song, what an amazing man, he did a very kind thing to day and it’s really lifted my spirits.”

Senior General Manager, Rebecca Aldred, cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party and this yearly event is always really looked forward to! The home looks fantastic with all the bright colours and decorations, the staff in their witchy costumes and our head chef has done us proud with a devilishly delicious menu – we’ve all had a wickedly brilliant time.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

