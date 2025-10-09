Metheringham Fayre and Feast is back again.

Thanks to the efforts of a dedicated team of volunteers a revitalized Fayre and Feast is taking place in Metheringham this year.

One of Lincolnshire’s most cherished traditions is making its grand return as Metheringham Fayre and Feast will take place on Saturday October 18, promising to be the most spectacular yet.

The feast has been revived twice in its history - once in the 1960s, running for 30 years, and again in 2016. But after the last revival only lasted for two years the parish council announced the event would not proceed in 2018 due to costs and lack of volunteers.

Then, two years ago under Metheringham parish council , villagers got the event back up and running for the autumn.

With expanded locations including the High Street, Middle Street, the village hall car park, and the top field next to the funfair, there’s more space than ever for celebration, fun, and community spirit at the 2025 event.

Dating back to the Middle Ages, this year’s theme for this historic event is ‘Celebrating Lincolnshire’, a joyful tribute to the county’s people, produce, history, and yellow belly pride. To reflect this theme, all vendors and entertainment has been carefully chosen to showcase the best of Lincolnshire.

The festivities which blend the historic with the modern will begin at 2pm on the High Street with a dazzling ceremony at which local radio personality, John Marshall will crown the ‘Ruler of the Feast’.

Visitors of all ages can look forward to a packed day of free entertainment and attractions. Thrill seekers can test their skills on a towering 26ft climbing wall, or for the more restrained there will be free crazy golf and a live magic show. Families are invited to bring along their four-legged friends for a fun family dog show in the village hall car park. And Spiderman and The Hulk will be making special guest appearances.

Alongside these fantastic free attractions, the Fayre will be bursting with the much-loved traditions that keep people coming back year after year. Live music and performances will fill the streets throughout the day, showcasing everything from local talent to lively acts ranging from folk to contemporary music. Headlining this year are the dynamic Rock/Punk/Ska trio Stark.

Traditional funfair rides and games promise nostalgic thrills for all generations, while the artisan and food stalls will be brimming with handmade crafts, local produce, unique gifts, and tempting treats. There will be refreshments to suit all tastes and budgets including a hog roast from The Franklin Farm, Thai street food, donuts, waffles and the local hostelries will be open as usual.

The event, which will carry on until 10pm, is organised by volunteers from Metheringham Events Group, with generous support from Metheringham Parish Council and a kind donation from Branston Potatoes.

Whether you’re a lifelong local, a proud Lincolnshire native, or simply looking for an unforgettable day out, Metheringham Fayre and Feast is expected to offer something for everyone.