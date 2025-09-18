Blackfriars brings the world to Boston with new International Theatre Festival

Running from 1st October to 27th November 2025, the festival will showcase theatre from across Europe, staged right in the heart of Lincolnshire.

The line-up is as colourful as the town itself. From a razor-sharp Latvian absurdist comedy (Out at Sea) to a vibrant Polish musical inspired by the legendary Agnieszka Osiecka (Green Wild Elderflower), to a witty, rap and gherkin-filled one-woman comedy (Monument), the programme is designed to surprise, entertain, and connect. Audiences can also look forward to pop-up performances and cultural encounters across the festival.

Two additional productions – RSVP and Un Ensayo Desastroso – form part of the growing Blackfriars Schools Programme. Aimed at students of Modern Foreign Languages, both plays will also be on general sale, giving wider audiences a chance to experience theatre that is as educational as it is entertaining. The schools programme has been gaining real momentum this year, and its inclusion in the festival highlights the theatre’s commitment to the next generation of theatregoers.

Executive & Artistic Director Adey Ramsel says the idea was born out of Boston’s own unique character. “This town has an international heartbeat. Our community is made up of so many different cultures, so why not celebrate that through theatre? The festival is about opening doors – giving people the chance to experience something fresh, nostalgic and entertaining, without leaving Boston.”

Audiences should also expect a mix of languages on stage. Some productions will be performed in English, some in their native language, and others will feature subtitles – making the experience both accessible and authentic.

This autumn also marks the unveiling of Blackfriars’ newly renovated foyer space, now boasting a stylish Caffè Bar serving local Stokes Coffee. The project (completed over the school holidays by a small team of staff and dedicated volunteers) is already proving a hit with audiences, adding to the theatre’s trademark warm welcome.

Every ticket is just £5, keeping the festival affordable and accessible. It’s a bold move that reflects Blackfriars’ wider mission – to make theatre a part of everyday life in Boston. And for many locals who take pride in their theatre, the festival is a perfect opportunity to bring along a friend or colleague who may not have grown up here, and introduce them to one of the town’s most historic – and most entertaining – assets.

For locals, Blackfriars is more than just a theatre. It’s a gathering place, a training ground for young performers, and a creative hub at the centre of the town’s growing cultural quarter. With the International Theatre Festival, the team hopes to not only entertain but also strengthen those connections by offering shared experiences that reach across language and background.

Performances take place at Blackfriars Theatre from 1st October to 27th November 2025. Tickets can be booked online at www.blackfriarstheatre.co.uk/bitf, by phone on 01205 363108, or in person at the box office, open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm.

