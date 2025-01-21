Blankney Golf Club Crew meeting members of LNAA

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) are giving a huge thanks to all the team at Blankney Golf Club for arranging such a fabulous Golf Day last year and raising an incredible £12,100.

This generosity will fund three life-saving missions by our iconic yellow helicopter.

It was lovely to give members a behind the scenes tour to meet the crew and learn more about what we do.

This year LNAA needs £13million to keep its helicopter in the air and fleet of critical care cars on the road, 24/7, seven days-a-week and it is only with the generosity of the public that our crews are able to be by the side of critically ill and injured patients when they need us most.