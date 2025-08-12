Blooming success at Revesby Estate gardening competition
Trophies and gift vouchers were proudly presented by members of the Wiggins-Davies family, who praised the remarkable standard of entries and the dedication shown by Revesby community.
The competition featured three categories – Most Environmentally Friendly, Most Edible, and Prettiest – each celebrating a different aspect of gardening excellence.
In the Most Environmentally Friendly category, won by Jood judges were impressed by innovative wildlife-friendly features, sustainable planting schemes, and clever use of recycled materials.
The Most Edible category, won by Sonia, showcased bountiful vegetable beds, thriving fruit trees and herbs grown with care, proving that beauty and productivity can go hand in hand. Meanwhile, the Prettiest garden, won by Sandra, dazzled with their vibrant blooms, creative layouts and stunning seasonal colour.
Prizes for the winners included gift vouchers generously donated by Bell’s Gardening Outlet, near Boston, whose support helped make the event possible.
Speaking at the presentation, the Wiggins-Davies family congratulated all participants, noting that the gardens reflected “the very best of community pride, horticultural skill, and a shared love of the countryside.”
The family would like to thank the whole community for their hard work in helping to maintain the visual character and beauty of the Estate.